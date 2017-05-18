Shannon Bryan's Things To Do In Maine - 05/18/17

Good summery weather is here and so is Shannon Bryan with some tips to enjoy it!

Bikes & Brews

11 a.m. Saturday, May 20. Elsmere BBQ & Wood Grill, South Portland. $20.

All abilities welcome. Choose from three guided rides: easy going, intermediate and advanced. Each departs at 11 a.m. and all are welcome to get a beer at Elsmere after.

Becoming an Outdoors Woman Spring Mini Workshop

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 21. University of Maine 4-H Camp & Learning Center, Bryant Pond. $85.

Learn new outdoor skills at this one-day mini workshop. Sessions include things like axemanship, fly tying and fly casting, shotgun and sporting clays, archery, primitive skills, canoeing, and more.

Maine Sport Mayhem

10 a.m. Sunday, May 21. Maine Sport Outfitters, Rockport. $15 per race or $25 for both run and ride.

5K trail run, plus two mountain bike options, 12 miles or 6 miles. Free kids fun run and short bike race. Course is a fun yet challenging single track loop, tight and technical, with bridges and berms

Yoga on the Nubble

8-9 a.m. Wednesday, May 24. Viewpoint Hotel, York. $20 drop-in.

Enjoy vinyasa-style yoga outside on the oceanfront patio at Viewpoint Hotel, with views of Nubble Light and the sounds of crashing waves.

Mutt Strut 5K

9 a.m. Saturday, May 27. Kennebec River Rail Trail, Augusta. $25, $30 with dog.

Bring the pooch and walk or run the Kennebec River Rail Trail and help raise funds to support the Kennebec Valley Humane Society. No dog? No problem - all humans welcome.

