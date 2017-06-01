Shannon Bryan's Things To Do In Maine - 06/01/17

Shannon Bryan, like most of us, is ready to get outside and enjoy what Maine has to offer.
Harpswell Hiking Challenge
Saturday and Sunday, June 3 & 4. Trails in Harpswell. Free.
This annual even encourages hikers of all kinds (beginners and families, too!) to hike 8 chosen trails in Harpswell over the weekend. Hike them all and win prizes! The event culminates with a "tailgate and recreate" event at Mitchell Field, with corn hole, horseshoe pit, food and music.
Belfast Rail Trail 5k Fun Run/Walk/Stroll
9 a.m. Saturday, June 3, Armistice Bridge, Belfast. $30, $25 Youth/Senior/Military $25 and Family $40.
Out and back from under the Route 1 bridge, this is a gentle three mile jog, run, walk for friends and family to enjoy.
Maine Women’s Ride
7 a.m. Sunday, June 4. L.L.Bean, Freeport. $65.
Choose a 10, 25, 50or 62-mile course option - all of which cover the scenic road and coast of Freeport. Rest stations along the way, plus post-ride food, music, yoga and massages.
Twilight 5K
7 p.m. Thursday, June 8, Southern Maine Community College, South Portland. $25 walker, $35 runner + minimum $100 in donations
Walk or run the scenic course around SMCC and Bug Light Park. There's a 1.2-mile walk option. After the run or walk, enjoy music, awards, pizza and beer. Benefits the Maine Cancer Foundation.
Full Moon Canoe Tour
8-9:30 p.m. Friday, June 9. Scarborough Marsh Maine Audubon Center. $14, $12 for members
Experience the sights and sounds of marsh creatures under the full moon! This guided tour includes all equipment and who knows what marsh inhabitants you'll spot.
