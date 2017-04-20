Shannon Bryan's Things To Do in Maine - 4/20

Shannon Bryan's got the hot tips on stuff to do in Maine.

There's things to be done in Maine. And you want to do them! Shannon Bryan from FitMaine.com has some tips for getting out there and enjoying yourself.

Earth Day Celebration

8 a.m. to noon Friday, April 21. Wells Reserve at Laudholm, Wells. Free.

Bird walk and nature walk, live music, crafts, games, seed planting, and Laudholm Beach cleanup. Family friendly and free.

Urban Runoff 5K & Festival

9 a.m. Saturday, April 22. Deering High School, Portland. $20 in advance, $25 day of.

5k course weaves through quiet suburban neighborhoods and follows the Forest City Trail for about a mile. Afterward, hit the free Green Neighbor Family Fest for food and activities.

Great Maine Bike Swap

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, April 23. USM Sullivan Gym, Portland. $5 admission.

Hundreds of bikes, including hybrids, road bikes, mountain bikes, children’s bikes, recumbents and more. The inventory covers all price ranges, so you’re sure to find something that suits your budget.

Get Out! Nature Walks: Rines Forest & Frog Pond

1:30-3:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 26. Rines Forest, Cumberland. Free.

Join a guided walk through Rines Forest in Cumberland Center and explore vernal pools and other spring features. These monthly walks hit different area preserves and are always free and open to all levels.

Rabbit Run

10 a.m. Saturday, April 29. Bangor City Forest & Orono Bog Boardwalk. $20 in advance, $25 day of.

The 5.25-mile course will take you through much of the City Forest and involve roots, rocks, mud and maybe a water crossing or two. A 4-mile walk option is also available.

© 2017 WCSH-TV