Shannon Bryan's Things To Do This Weekend in Maine - 02/23

Shannon Bryan from FitMaine.com has some ideas that are great for the whole family - or for bringing out your inner child.

The Snowman Adventure Race

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb 25. Riverside Golf Course, Portland. $40 two-person teams, $20 for parent-child teams.

Teams dress up and sled, bike, and snowshoe their way to the finish line! There will also be sledding, ice skating, and cross country skiing at Riverside, and the restaurant has hot cocoa, drinks, and food!

13th Four Square World Championships

5-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb 25. Bridgton Academy Gymnasium, North Bridgton. $10.

Yes, Four Square like you played on the playground when you were a kid. Yes, this event is for adults (there's a kids competition, too). Get a rules reminder and then see if your four square game is as good as it used to be. Afterward, head to Bridgton House of Pizza for a celebration. Proceeds benefit The Lakes Environmental Association.

Bike, Ski, Snowshoe the Conant Property

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26. Conant Property (off Contant Street), Westbrook. Suggested donation: $5/members, $7/non-members, $20/families.

Join Portland Trails for a morning of riverfront winter play on the Conant Property - the newest addition to Portland Trails - followed by s’mores and cocoa with Ernie’s Cycle Shop. BYO snowshoes or skis (some snowshoes available to borrow and fat bikes to demo, too). Guided snowshoe at 11:30 a.m.

5th Annual WinterKids Downhill 24

9 a.m. Friday, March 3 to 9 a.m. Saturday, March 4. Sugarloaf, Carrabassett Valley. $50 registration fee + $200 fundraising minimum.

Teams compete to see how many runs they can squeeze into 24 hours. Even cooler, it's a rare chance to night ski at Sugarloaf. Plus it raises funds for WinterKids. There will be ’round the clock entertainment – live bands, beer garden, mechanical bull, fat tire bike demos, and more.

Cardboard Box Race

1 p.m. Saturday, March 4. Shawnee Peak, Bridgton. Must have lift ticket or season pass.

You can decorate your cardboard box any way you'd like - but no reinforcing with plastic or duct tape. This fun annual event is all about the cardboard. Prizes for fastest and best dressed. Theme is "A tropical getaway." (The winners get NASCAR tickets!)

