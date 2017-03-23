Shannon Bryan's Things To Do This Weekend in Maine

Shannon Bryan's got some ideas for kicking, boxing and kickboxing.

Shannon Bryan from FitMaine.com is full of inventive ways to get out and have some fun. This week's offerings include a kickboxing date night and black light yoga.

Fitness Kickboxing Date Night

6-8 p.m. Friday, March 24

Centerpoint Martial Arts, Falmouth

Free (pre-registration required)

Trade dinner and a movie for kicks and jabs. You and your date can sweat it out together - sweat builds healthy relationships. I think I read that once. There's even babysitting available for kids ages 4 and up.

Cold Water/Cold Beer!

6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 24

Flexit Café & Bakery, 192 Main Street, Ellsworth

$10 in advance/$15 at the door

No exercise needed before this beer-centric event, which raises funds for the Downeast Salmon Federation’s work on the Union River. Beer from Airline Brewing Co., catered by Flexit Cafe with Alaskan smoked salmon. Plus silent auction items from Patagonia, live music and you'll learn about the Federation's efforts to conserve wild Atlantic salmon.

Liberal Cup Amateur Biathlon

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 26

Hidden Valley Nature Center, Jefferson

$35

Ski and shoot just like the pros! Race categories for beginner, intermediate, and advanced, and folks on hand to make sure you know how to use the air rifle safely. It's friendly competition, with some racers showing up in costume. Bonfire, food, and Liberal Cup beer, too!

Karoke Pub Run

6:15 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30

Flask Lounge, Portland

Free

Not a great runner? Run anyway! Not a great singer? Belt out a tune anyhow. Meet at 6:15 p.m. for a 3, 4, or 5-mile run, ending back at Flask for some karaoke! Maybe sing while you run to warm up those vocal chords.

Black light Yoga Flow

6:45-8:45 p.m. Friday, March 31

The Rooted Collective, Portland

$35 in advance, $40 day of

Body paint and black lights. Now those are ingredients for a good time. Paint is optional (but why wouldn't you?!) and after the black lights go on, you'll be led through a "vigorous yet accessible" yoga flow. Social time after, too.

