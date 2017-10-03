Singing competition for teens raises confidence and funds for those struggling

Kara DioGuardi

OGUNQUIT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Teenagers from all over New England will take the stage on October 10th, looking for the chance to prove themselves as musical artists.

New England Sings was started last year by former American Idol judge, and songwriter, Kara DioGuardi. The first competition at Ogunquit Playhouse last year sparked DioGuardi to create a non-profit that would help at-risk teenagers, Inspired Nation.

DioGuardi says she was raised to give back and support her local community, which is now York, Maine.

Proceeds from this year's competition will benefit The Jimmy Fund, Zebra Crossings, First Parish Outreach, Ogunquit Playhouse, and the York County Community Fund.

You can find tickets here.

