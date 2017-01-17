Your 2017 New Year's resolutions may be going strong, or already be forgotten. Here's some help from the YMCA of Southern Maine with your fitness goals.

BIDDEFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- We're now three weeks into January, which means that New Year's resolution you made could either be going strong or already forgotten.

At the YMCA in Biddeford Anne-Marie Constantine sees several new clients walk through the front door during the new year. The personal trainer tries to alleviate any stress they have about working out, as well as give the occasional reality check.

"A lot of people have these expectations that they want these huge goals to be obtained really fast and I have to talk with them about that and make sure that they know that's not realistic and not to get frustrated with that," said Constantine.

She's been helping Danielle Gerrish get into shape since 2015. The mother of two photographs her progress daily and stays away from measuring the change in pounds on a scale. It's worked for her over the last year and a half, but it's also the atmosphere that YMCA of Southern Maine tries to create that's played a part.

"I thought what did I get myself into, but for whatever reason I liked that I felt accomplished," said Gerrish. "I was happy with myself, I was proud and I just wanted to see where it was going to take me."

YMCA of southern Maine has four different branches in Freeport, New Gloucester, Portland and Biddeford. For more information and membership pricing, click here.

