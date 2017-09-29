Sorry Puffins and Blueberries...Mariners gets the nod.

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - After more hype than the last episode of the Sopranos, the name of Maine's new hockey team is indeed the Mariners.

The team unveiled the name at the Portland Boys and Girls Club on Friday. The team says it will unveil the team's new logo and colors in November.

The Mariners will not start play in Portland for another year. The president of the Philadelphia Flyers and the new Maine Mariners, Paul Holmgren, was in Portland for the announcement. NEWS CENTER'S Lee Goldberg talked to him about how the final decision was made.

© 2017 WCSH-TV