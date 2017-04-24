Sounds of Silence perform national anthem at Fenway Park

The Cumberland based group Sounds of Silence was chosen to sign the national anthem at Fenway Park for the Boston Red Sox disability awareness night.

CUMBERLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A group of students in the Cumberland area performed the national anthem in front of their biggest crowd yet.

For eight weeks students with Sounds of Silence learned how to communicate using American Sign Language (ASL). None of the students are deaf, or heard of hearing, but their teacher Robin Sidders wants them to have the ability to communicate with those who do sign.

"They realize that deafness is not this huge disability that can't be conquered," said Sidders. "Once they learn the language and learn the culture and then I take that and take it further to build their self image."

The program is offered through the Cumberland Rec for elementary and middle school aged students. They had the chance to sign the national anthem for the Portland Sea Dogs, Red Claws and signed in a commercial for the Maine department store Renys. They had their biggest opportunity this month when they had the chance to sign The Star-Spangled Banner at Fenway Park.

"We've been practicing a lot," said 10-year-old Will Klein. "It was a big shock to us."

23 Sounds of Silence students stood in front of home plate for the one minute and thirty second performance. Where both deaf fans and the country's freedom were honored through sign.

"That's the most rewarding thing of all because our goal is to bridge the gap between the two worlds," said Sidders.

