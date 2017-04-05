Special Olympian Anna McDougal

Anna McDougal is enjoying her new found fame since winning two silver medals and a bronze at the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Austria.

BRUNSWICK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) From the moment Anna McDougal touched down at the Portland Jetport Sunday, her pride in representing USA at the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Austria was clear.

McDougal earned two silver medals and a bronze medal in alpine skiing during the week of competition. She's been celebrated for her winnings ever since she returned home. The organization Spindleworks in Brunswick, where McDougal makes art with others who have a unique view on the world, had a giant sign hung on the wall her first day back with congrats from artists.

"Spindleworks has been great, ever since I got picked," said McDougal. "They're like one big family, just like my USA team."

Even with her new hardware around her neck, McDougal is adjusting to life back home. Her favorite thing to do at Spindleworks is needle point. Her current project is a dress that will be featured at the Altered Couture Fashion Show in Brunswick on May 25th from 6-9 pm. Nan Ross founded Spindlworks in 1976. She's been impressed with both McDougal's work and her ability to compete on an Olympic stage.

"I looked at her face and it was so joyous," said Ross. "She will move from here to something else, to something else."

McDougal is busy taking time to soak up the fame that comes with her newfound titles, but it won't be long before she's moved on to a new goal to reach with skis beneath her.

"I just love skiing, that's what it is all about," said McDougal with a smile.

