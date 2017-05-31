Spindleworks gown featured in fashion contest

A gown designed by members of Spindleworks in Brunswick was featured in the Altered Couture Fashion Contest.

BRUNSWICK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Twenty four models walked in this year's Mid Coast Altered Couture Contest in Brunswick, including Emma Becker.

Becker worked with five other women at Spindleworks in Brunswick to design and construct a gown for the contest with a masquerade theme. Each one of the designers took their assigned roles and a seat at the work table where not a single special need or disability matters in creating ball room fashion.

"A lot of people might feel uncomfortable with those kinds of skills, but if you need something repaired, or anything this crew would be able to fix something for you," said artist mentor Sara Cox.

It took three months of cutting, stitching, gluing and re-doing before the pink and black gown was ready for the contest. Organizer Christine Detroy decided that the proceeds from this year will go towards the Art Van that puts art into the hands of children who wouldn't normally get the chance to express their creativity. A skill the group from Spindleworks can appreciate.

"Because of the enthusiasm and they are very playful with it and they aren't very self conscious," said Detroy. "They love performing."

Spindleworks didn't win the contest , but they did receive a standing ovation during Becker's final walk. An applause that felt just as good as first place.

"I was excited," said Becker with a smile.

