Spose - AKA Ryan Peters - is out with a new album called "Good Luck With Your Life." The special edition comes with needlepoint artwork. Spose is grinning here because he knows this move will lock down the coveted grandma demographic.

He released the full album as an app first. He says he's the only rapper with an app that features both him and his music. The album came out as a CD on May 5th. You can find special editions with hand-made needlepoint art. He jests that this move is to lock down the grandma demographic.

Spose has been rapping professionally for about 10 years now. And he says that in another ten years' time, he doesn't seem himself rapping on stage any more. He's not yet ready to say what exactly he wants his future to hold, but he does want it to involve helping business in Maine.

