Close Spring beers with Dave Patterson - April, 2017 Krister Rollins, WCSH 6:18 PM. EDT April 14, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Dave Patterson from Maine Today Media shares his picks for good spring beers. Allagash Brewing Co. - Hoppy Table Beer Bunker Brewing Co. - Salad Daze Peak Organic Brewing Co. - The Juice Liquid Riot Bottling Co. - Sour Trouble © 2017 WCSH-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA) NEWS CENTER Video Forecast NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710 Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend 4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington A special dog for a little boy UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year More Stories Ex-Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez acquitted in… Apr 14, 2017, 3:22 p.m. N.H. fire department rescues dog from icy waters Apr 14, 2017, 6:20 p.m. Could flooding impact this weekend's Kenduskeag… Apr 13, 2017, 5:41 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs