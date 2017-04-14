WLBZ
Spring beers with Dave Patterson - April, 2017

Krister Rollins, WCSH 6:18 PM. EDT April 14, 2017

Dave Patterson from Maine Today Media shares his picks for good spring beers.

  • Allagash Brewing Co. - Hoppy Table Beer
  • Bunker Brewing Co. - Salad Daze
  • Peak Organic Brewing Co. - The Juice
  • Liquid Riot Bottling Co. - Sour Trouble

