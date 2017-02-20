Squash club gives students a chance at college

Portland Community Squash opened its doors in February offering several programs, including Rally Portland that gives first generation college students a chance at scholarship opportunities.

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A squash club in Portland is using the sport to help get kids into college.

Portland Community Squash opened on Noyes Street in February where a former synagogue was. The building now houses four regulation squash courts and offers several programs with four goals according to executive director Barrett Takesian.

"Make squash available to everyone, create education opportunities for Maine's kids, and build a diverse and hard working community," said Takesian.

The club has 120 spots open for kids and teens with about 50 students signed up so far. Students with Learning Works play squash through the Rally Portland program that offers the sport to first generation college students. About three dozen colleges offer scholarships for squash players, some of them even award a full ride.

"We're going to get those kids in here starting sixth grade playing squash year round with us, doing academic support, community service, weekend trips, so we get them year round all the way until they graduate from college," said Takesian.

Junior members pay around $50 a month to belong to Portland Community Squash, but if money is an issue they do offer scholarships to their own programs. Members of Rally Portland play for free.

