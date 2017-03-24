"String Around My Finger" at Portland Stage Company

"String Around My Finger" is a new play written by Brenda Withers (L). Here she laughs with her friend and an actress in the production, Danielle Slavick.

"String Around My Finger" is a new play and its going under the proscenium arch at Portland Stage Company.

The play, written by Brenda Vickers, is about a young couple that gets together and finds out they are pregnant. They decide to get married but lose the baby two weeks before the wedding. They now have to decide whether to go through with the wedding.

It is a comedy.

Vickers started writing it about ten years ago when she was in the dating scene and trying to figure out what made people get and stay together.

"String Around My Finger" is the winner of the Clauder Competition, which finds the best new plays in New England.

Danielle Slavick, who has been a friend of Vickers for years and is acting in the play, says of the first time she read it "I was reading alone in my living room and did a lot of laughing, crying and exclaiming. I couldn't believe that one of my dear friends had written this."

Copyright 2017 WCSH