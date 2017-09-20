Teen golfer at the top of his game despite epilepsy

Sean Pride has achieved some of his highest golf scores in the last year, despite his epilepsy diagnosis at five years old.

SOUTH BERWICK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A 17-year-old from Elliot is at the top of his golf game. You wouldn't know it by watching him on the greens, but there are a number of obstacles Sean Pride has had to overcome to get to where he is today.

Pride is now a senior in high school, studying through the Maine Virtual Academy. Home schooling became an option because of his anxiety and seizures. The 17-year-old was diagnosed with epilepsy when he was just five years old.

"He had a non-responsive seizure when he was 5-years-old and he was diagnosed with epilepsy," says his grandfather Ken Krebs. "With epilepsy you have certain health issues like OCD, anxiety."

Krebs was the one who first got Pride interested in golf, handing him a club two years before his diagnoses. All other sports, interests, and hobbies quickly took a back seat to his love of playing the greens. Home schooling has allowed Pride to practice his golf game every morning at The Links at Overlook in South Berwick.

"My grandfather brought me into this sport," says Pride. "It's an amazing sport, you can play it until you can't swing the club anymore."

Pride plays on the varsity golf team at Marshwood High School and was nominated to be Seacoast Golfer of the year. His golf game and health are night and day during his senior year compared to his first days of high school. Just the beginning of the journey, if he's able to achieve his goal of swinging into a career as a touring golf pro.

"Keep practicing and listening to my coach and my grandfather and just keep it up and keep pushing myself to keep improving," says Pride.

