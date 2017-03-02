WLBZ
The best places to live in Maine - Down East Magazine

The best places to live in Maine - Down East Magazine

Krister Rollins, WCSH 7:47 PM. EST March 02, 2017

In Down East Magazine's March issue, they tackle the best places to live in Maine.

They base their initial list off of some tangible stuff - census data, home prices etc - and some more intangible stuff - character, neighborliness. They gather a list of 16 towns and then the public gets to weigh in.

The magazine also features an excerpt of a new book about the North Pond Hermit.

