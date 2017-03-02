The best places to live in Maine - Down East Magazine

In Down East's March issue they tackle the Best Places to Live in Maine.

They base their initial list off of some tangible stuff - census data, home prices etc - and some more intangible stuff - character, neighborliness. They gather a list of 16 towns and then the public gets to weigh in.

The magazine also features an excerpt of a new book about the North Pond Hermit.

