The Bushes host Vets with Pets at Walker's Point

(NEWS CENTER) - We know there are thousands of veterans throughout the country who are injured… some physically, some have wounds you can't always see on the outside like traumatic brain injury or post traumatic stress disorder.

Many find a new sense of calm and hope in pets. A new book tells 15 inspiring stories of veterans and their beloved animals. We're joined by some of those veterans tonight… and the co-author of the book "Vets and Pets: Wounded Warriors and the Animals That Help Them Heal," Dava Guerin.

The forward to the book was written by Barbara Bush and the veterans featured in it all had the opportunity to meet the former first lady and her husband President George Herbert Walker Bush on Tuesday. The book is now available to the public.

For more information about Vets and Pets check out the website at http://goodnewsforpets.com/vets-and-pets-book/

