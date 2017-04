Tessa Holtzman (C) and Abby Westberry are two champions of the Bates Debate Team.

When Bates College in Lewiston was founded in 1855, one of the first student organizations it created was a debate team. Its formal name is the Brooks Quimby Debate Council.

Last month, two members of the team - Tessa Holtzman and Abby Westberry - won a prestigious event: the North American Women's Debating Championship.

