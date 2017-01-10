WLBZ
Close
Closings Alert 3 closing alerts
Weather Alert 7 weather alerts
Close

The dark and lonely depths of desire on stage in "The Nether"

Krister Rollins, WCSH 6:43 PM. EST January 10, 2017

"The Nether" is on stage at Mad Horse Theatre.

The play is set in a near-future where virtual reality offers a convincing escape to modern day life... and the chance to explore whatever fantasy a person may have - no matter how dark.

The subject matter can be a bit dark and challenging - the show is meant for mature audiences - but at its core, director Christine Marshall says the show really explores the way that humans need and find interaction with other humans.

The play runs from January 19th - February 5th.

Copyright 2016 WCSH


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories