"The Heroin Effect" documentary studies the epidemic in Seacoast New Hampshire

The film follows people who are either struggling or have struggled with heroin and tries to answer the question, "What now?" We sat down with Venn and Lyons to talk about the film and why it means so much to them.



You can catch a public screening of "The Heroin Effect" Thursday night at 7 at the Music Hall in Portsmouth. They will be holding a community discussion of the problem with some of the people featured in the film who are in recovery afterwards. Tickets are $11 for adults and $9 for students, seniors and those who have served in the military or as first responders.