"The Last Days of Judas Iscariot" at Mad Horse Theatre Company

"The Last Days of Judas Iscariot" is being produced by the Mad Horse Theatre Company. Stacey Koloski, center, is directing the production while Nick Schroeder and Janice Gardner act.

When we first meet him, Judas is lodged headfirst in Satan's mouth.

At least, that's how you meet him if you go by Dante Alighieri's "Inferno." Satan's mouths are reserved for the worst kind of traitors. And in that book, Judas, who betrayed Jesus Christ, is the ultimate traitor.

But was he really a bad guy? Is there something ultimately human and understandable about him? Was he out to do something nasty or was he a victim of circumstance?

These are the kinds of questions posed in "The Last Days of Judas Iscariot," which is going up at the Mad Horse Theatre Company. Judas is in Purgatory and the trial is underway to determine whether he's bound for the sweet hereafter or something much less savory.

And, it turns out, the play has got some surprisingly funny parts. And a huge cast full of historical figures.

You can catch it on stage from March 23rd to April 9th.

Copyright 2017 WCSH