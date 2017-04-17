The music of Bridget Kearney

Bridget Kearney and her band play in the 207 studio.

Bridget Kearney is a member of Lake Street Dive. With that group she has achieved significant success. Now she's trying out some of her own stuff on the side.

She loves the chemistry of Lake Street Dive but enjoys being able to explore her own music, too. She got to write some of her own music for the solo album in the town of Parsonsfield, which she found freeing.

Kearney and her band are playing the night of Monday, April 17th at One Longfellow Square in Portland.

