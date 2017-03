Lennie Gallant is a musician from Prince Edward Island whose music has been on TV, covered by Jimmy Buffet and sent into to space.

He's playing a handful of shows in Maine this week:

03-07 @ One Longfellow

03-08 @ Green Church Concerts in Mexico, Me

03-09 @ North Church Concerts in Farmington, Me

03-10 @ The Chocolate Church in Bath, Me

