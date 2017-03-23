WLBZ
Close

The music of Pejepscot Station

Krister Rollins, WCSH 5:55 PM. EDT March 23, 2017

Pejepscot Station is a band from Maine. They play bluegrass music and feel quintessentially Maine-y.

They started out in the 1970s, then took about a 3.5 decade break before picking up again (with a new member).

Copyright 2017 WCSH


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories