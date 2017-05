Psychopomp is a new band from the Portland area.

Psychopomp is a new band from the Portland area.

Founded by Gregoire Pearce, they draw on a varied set of influences. Pearce pens most of the music, but collaborates with his peers in the group on the exact execution of those notes.

They'll be playing Thursday, June 1st at Mayo Street Arts in Portland.

© 2017 WCSH-TV