The music of Susto

Susto performs in the 207 studio.

Susto is a band from South Carolina. They're currently on an impressively huge tour.

The band was started, more or less, when frontman Justin Osborne was fed up with the path his life was taking. He escaped to Cuba and got a lot of encouragement there. When he got back home, he formed the band.

They pride themselves on tackling their music with fierce emotional commitment.

They're playing Thursday, January 26th at One Longfellow Square in Portland.

