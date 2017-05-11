WLBZ
Close

The music of The Lowdown

Krister Rollins, WCSH 5:50 PM. EDT May 11, 2017

The Lowdown are a folky band from Camden. They were assembled in a sort of ad hob manner but knew when they found this lineup they had something special.

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories