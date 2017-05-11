Close The music of The Lowdown Krister Rollins, WCSH 5:50 PM. EDT May 11, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The Lowdown are a folky band from Camden. They were assembled in a sort of ad hob manner but knew when they found this lineup they had something special. © 2017 WCSH-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA) NEWS CENTER Video Forecast NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710 Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend 4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington A special dog for a little boy UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year More Stories TRAFFICKED: The Way Life Shouldn't Be May 11, 2017, 3:07 p.m. You can now interact with us via PULSE May 11, 2017, 2:58 p.m. Rocket Man blasts into Maine May 11, 2017, 8:19 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs