The Slocan Ramblers are a bluegrass band from Toronto.

The Slocan Ramblers are a bluegrass outfit from Toronto.

How did bluegrass - a musical genre born in the American South - wind up North of the Border? All it took was one bar in Toronto holding a weekly bluegrass night.

The Slocan Ramblers, authentically enough, take their name from a mine.

They're performing Wednesday, May 3rd at One Longfellow Square in Portland.

© 2017 WCSH-TV