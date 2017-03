"The One-Eyed Man" is a cynical dark comedy written by Maine author Ron Currie.

Acclaimed Maine writer Richard Russo says "Nobody writing today walks the knife edge of cynicism and sentiment more bravely, intelligently and confidently than Ron Currie."

Currie grew up in Waterville and lives in Portland. His fourth book has just been published, a novel called "The One-Eyed Man."

Copyright 2017 WCSH