The Oratorio Chorale's Young Artist Program gives kids who are interested in classical singing the chance to explore their passion.

Small towns are really good at building community and supporting each other.

But they can be a tough place to grow up for kids with niche interests that they want to pursue at a high level.

Emily Isaacson, the music director of Brunswick's Oratorio Chorale, is seeking to change that for teens who are into classical singing.

© 2017 WCSH-TV