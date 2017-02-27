The photography of Joel Woods

Joel Woods is a fisherman who just so happens to take absolutely stunning photos.

Joel Woods is a commercial fisherman whose work takes him around the world.

And wherever he goes, he brings his camera.

Woods captures stunning pictures from and around the boats he's working on. He gets storms, calm seas, people, wildlife. Nothing escapes his lens.

Although sometimes his lenses escape him. The rough seas have been known to knock him overboard, sometimes sending his cameras into the briny deeps.

Woods' photography was featured in the January/February issue of Yankee Magazine. They also tagged along with him for a segment on Weekends With Yankee.

Copyright 2017 WCSH