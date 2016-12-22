The Power of Partying with Andrew W.K.

Andrew WK gesticulates about partying.

Andrew W.K. loves to party.

He's been doing it professionally for 15 years or so. His Twitter bio even declares it: "King of Partying."

He looks at partying as not a moment or a singular celebration, but a chance to feel gratitude about being alive in every moment.

And when times are bleak, W.K. argues that it is even more important to carry that party spirit. "Even to call the glass half empty," he says, "Is a miracle."



