The stars of Maine Cabin Masters visit 207

Ryan Eldridge, Ashley Morrill-Eldridge and Chase Morrill are the Maine Cabin Masters.

Maine has a lot of cabins.

Between the state's reputation as a vacation destination and the long history of logging and hunting here, cabins have sprung up around Maine like mushrooms.

And some of those cabins fall into disuse and disrepair. That's where the Maine Cabin Masters come in.

Chase Morrill, Ashley Morrill-Eldridge and Ryan Eldridge lead a team of contractors who fix up cabins, camps and cottages around the state of Maine. Their exploits are the subject of the series Maine Cabin Masters on the DIY Network.

And their number one tip: Don't let your cabin get damp. Keep water out, paint surfaces, let air circulate.

