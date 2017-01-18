The thrill of skydiving and surfing indoors

SkyVenture in Nashua, New Hampshire offers several fun activities including indoor skydiving and surfing.

NASHUA, New Hampshire (NEWS CENTER) -- If you've ever wanted to try sky diving or surfing, but have had some reservations, than SkyVenture and Surf's Up New Hampshire might be worth a visit.

The indoor adventure park in Nashua, New Hampshire offers skydiving in their indoor wind tunnel that has reached speeds of 160 miles per hour according to owner Rob Greer. He opened Sky Venture in 2006 and has seen tens of thousands of customers come fly through the air.

"It's a freedom, it's a release of reality, but it's not as much of a release of reality as jumping out of an air plane for obvious reasons," said Greer.

Indoor skydiving is just one of the thrills offered. There's also a rock climbing wall, fishpipe water slide, and indoor surfing. Surfs Up New Hampshire, one room over from SkyVenture, gives you a chance at riding a wave in a controlled environment. Professional wake surfer Jake Caster started coming here two years ago to practice during the colder months when his boat is put away.

"If I didn't have this, I'd be going into the season like really rusty and this keeps me really up to date," said Caster.

SkyVenture and Surf's Up New Hampshire offer a variety of price packages. For more information click here.

Copyright 2016 WCSH