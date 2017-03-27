"The Trip To Bountiful" at the Good Theater in Portland

The Good Theater in Portland is closing out their season with a production of "The Trip To Bountiful."

This production actually dates back to the 1980s for director Brian P. Allen. That's when he first saw Louisa Flaningam on stage in Portsmouth, NH and knew he had to work with her.

The play is the story of an elder woman who needs to cut ties in Houston and return to the town of her childhood, Bountiful, TX.

