Kasim Sulton is a musician who, apart from his solo stuff, has worked with folks like Hall & Oates, Celine Dion, Meat Loaf and Todd Rundgren. He's even dabbled in Broadway!

The music business has been very good to Kasim Sulton.

He plays bass guitar and, while he's not a household name, he has performed with the likes of Mick Jagger, Bon Jovi, Joan Jett, Patti Smith and Blue Oyster Cult.

In May, Sulton played at Aura in Portland with Todd Rundgren, whom he's played with for many years.

