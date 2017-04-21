WLBZ
The wild sounds of the Dirty Bourbon River Show

Krister Rollins, WCSH 6:01 PM. EDT April 21, 2017

The Dirty Bourbon River Show calls their music "New Orleans big brass circus rock." And they deliver on whatever it is that phrase makes you think of.

They're high energy - not just in their stage presence but their exhausting tour schedule and the fact that they're constantly cranking out new records. Their influences come from all over, but the band's instrumentation is mostly horns, keys and drums. And the growling vocals of Noah Adams.

They're playing on April 21st at Empire in Portland. The show starts at 9:30 PM.

