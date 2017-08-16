There Goes The Sun...There Goes The Sun...and it's alright.

The sun is seen partially covered by the moon on Easter Island, 3700 km off the Chilean coast in the Pacific Ocean, on July 11, 2010. A total solar eclipse began its 11,000 kilometer (6,800 mile) arc over the Pacific Sunday. (Photo: MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP/Getty Images, 2010 AFP)

(NEWS CENTER) - The great American eclipse is just a few days away, and we're trying to shed some light on the situation (bad pun intended).

Ed Gleason from USM's Southworth Planetarium joined Rob in the 207 studios to answer as many questions as we could think of about the eclipse. When can you see it? Will your dog flip out? When is the next one? You name it, we asked it.

As for the planetarium, it is hosting an event that is already sold out. But if you'd like more information about what the planetarium has to offer, just go to their website at http://usm.maine.edu/planet/

