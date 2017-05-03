Tim Sample And How Humor Heals

Tim Sample is a native Maine humorist. (Photo: timsample.com)

In the history of Maine humor, Tim Sample is an icon.

He's made a dozen books and produced a dozen albums. His comedy is rooted in the storytelling tradition, so don't expect one-liners.

But he finds that one of the benefits of the storytelling in his humor is that it gets to the heart of the human condition. And in a time when people are divided socially and politically, the human condition unites us all.

Sample will be performing at St. Alban's Church in Cape Elizabeth on Saturday, May 6th. The show is a benefit for the church and all the work they do in Maine and internationally.

