Tommy Caldwell is one of the world's best rock climbers

Tommy Caldwell is widely considered to be the best rock climber in the world. He spent 7 years working to spend 19 days clinging to the side of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park in 2015.

Two years ago, in his most challenging climb, he scaled a 3,000 foot sheer wall in Yosemite National Park that was described as "smooth as alabaster, as steep as a bedroom wall."

Caldwell* has written a memoir called "The Push: A Climber's Journey of Endurance, Risk and Going Beyond Limits."

He was first introduced to hiking when he was still a toddler - his parents used to take him out and change his diapers in snow caves. He was never very good at team sports, but if the big challenge was just surviving physical torment, he could manage. His best sports, apart from climbing, were wrestling and cross-country running.

Caldwell also made his monumental climb of El Capitan's Dawn Wall without half a finger. He cut it off in a carpentry accident years ago.

