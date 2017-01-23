"Under The Skin" at Lewiston's Public Theatre

Anna Grier and Doug Rees play daughter and father in the Public Theatre production of "Under The Skin."

For many people, if our parent needs a kidney, donating yours would be no question. For many others, they may have to think about it.

"Under The Skin" is a play that explores what happens when Dad needs a kidney, but maybe he hasn't been the best father. It's poignant, funny and touching and had actors Anna Grier and Doug Rees considering the nature of family.

It is on stage at The Public Theatre in Lewiston from January 27th through February 5th.

