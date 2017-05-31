WLBZ
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Upcoming concerts in Maine with Aimsel Ponti - 05/31/17

Krister Rollins, WCSH 6:12 PM. EDT May 31, 2017

The summer concert season is in full swing. Aimsel Ponti has some suggestions for shows you won't want to miss.

Miss Tess & The Talkbacks

with The Sea The Sea

Saturday, June 3 at One Longfellow Square in Portland

Arrested Development

Monday, June 12 at The State Theatre in Portland

The Shins

with Tennis

Friday, June 16 at Thompson's Point in Portland

Richard Thompson

Tuesday, June 20 at Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield

Friday, June 23 at the Westbrook Performing Arts Center

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories