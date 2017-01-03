WLBZ
Upcoming concerts in Maine with Aimsel Ponti - 1/3/16

Krister Rollins, WCSH 7:29 PM. EST January 03, 2017

Thinking about checking out some concerts this month? Aimsel Ponti will point you in the right direction.

Show #1

Blackstar White Duke: A Celebration of David Bowie

Saturday, January 7th

Port City Music Hall, Portland

Show # 2

Maggie Rogers

Tuesday, January 24th

Port City Music Hall, Portland

Show #3

The Ballroom Thieves

Saturday, January 28th

Camden Opera House

And Thursday, February 2nd

Port City Music Hall

