WLBZ
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Vini "Mad Dog" Lopez, The E Street Band

Rob Caldwell and Krister Rollins, WCSH 6:44 PM. EDT May 05, 2017

Vini "Mad Dog" Lopez is the original drummer for The E Street Band and a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer. He's in Maine to raise money for the fight against Lyme Disease.

Apart from working with Bruce Springsteen, Lopez was very involved with New Jersey's rock scene in the 60s and 70s. That includes working extensively with Bill Chinnock, who battled Lyme disease for years.

Lopez is in Maine for a show to raise money in the fight against Lyme disease.

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories