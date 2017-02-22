Portland Police Chief Mike Sauschuck talks with Rob Caldwell about his point of view on the war on drugs. He has recently been vocally saying that the war on drugs is "a miserable failure."

Portland Police Chief Mike Sauschuck gave a TEDX Dirigo talk late last year in which he talked bluntly about the war on drugs.

Sauschuck has been a police officer for more than twenty years and in his talk he spoke about what he had thought when he was working as an undercover cop.

Watch Chief Sauschuck's TEDX Dirigo talk.

"I was wrong," he says, "because I thought we could honestly arrest our way out of the problem." He says he saw drug abuse as a choice and not an element of a disease. The war on drugs, he says in the talk, is "a miserable failure."

It got our attention to hear one of Maine's most prominent law enforcement officials calling the war on drugs a miserable failure.

And Chief Sauschuck says that the increase in overdose deaths is proof that we're not doing the right thing.

He says that law enforcement is doing a great job but the policies need to be changed. He says we need to recalibrate how we approach prevention, treatment and enforcement.

