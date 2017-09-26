What in the heck is happening on the side of that building?

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - There is quite the spectacle that will get your attention if you're walking through downtown Portland this week.

Two people, floating and dancing in the air with seemingly no effort, on the side of the Westin Hotel in Portland. Those two performers are with Bandaloop, an aerial dance group that Portland Ovations has brought to Maine this week. Our Rob Caldwell spoke to the two women who were rehearsing Tuesday morning on the side of the Westin

You can catch Bandaloop's shows in Portland Thursday afternoon on the side of the Westin Hotel or Friday afternoon on the side of One City Center. They are coming to town courtesy of Portland Ovations. For more information about this show or any of the other shows coming to town visit their website at https://portlandovations.org/

