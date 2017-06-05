What rising sea levels mean for The Gulf of Maine

High waters from Portland Harbor frequently make their way onto Commerical Street and Marginal Way.

Changes in sea level along the Maine coast happen so slowly they may seem imperceptible - but they are happening.

The ocean is rising.

Part of the mission of the Gulf of Maine Research Institute in Portland is to help people understand and adapt to the changing climate and ocean. Gayle Bowness, who works at the GMRI, has been working with the cities of Portland and South Portland, trying to give them a better sense of what's happening and how they respond.

