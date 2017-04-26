WLBZ
Close

What's the story with Facebook Stories?

Krister Rollins, WCSH 5:44 PM. EDT April 26, 2017

Tech guy Rich Brooks from Flyte New Media weighs in on a new feature.

Facebook Stories is the social media giant's indirect* response to Snapchat.

Using the feature - which right now is available only on mobile - you can post pictures and videos to your story. Those will be available for 24 hours, then they disappear.

You do, of course, have the option to save them.

*Indirect here refers to the way the feature was rolled out. Instagram created a stories feature and then Facebook, which owns Instagram, implemented that on their own platform.

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories