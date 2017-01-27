Winterfest 2017 kicks off in Auburn

Winterfest 2017 in Auburn is kicking off on Friday and lasting until Sunday with live music, ice carving, forging demonstrations and more.

New England School of Metalwork in Auburn teaches a week long course on how to forge metal into tools and knives. The coal fire in the forge is what heats the metal enough to mold it how the students want. According to Dereck Glaser, Administrative Director, there around 350 students a year who attend the school where mistakes are considered art.

"Things become much more standardized anytime you're going to put it under a machine," said Glaser. "The human wielding a tool has complete flexibility in manipulating and creating the shapes, so you can't replace a person doing it."

Blacksmithing and bladesmithing are both taught during the courses on forging. Scott Lee, owner of Bandaloop in Kennebunkport, has taken two courses to learn about bladesmithing.

"I have a lot of knives that I own in the restaurant and basically I'd love to get to the point where I can make my own knives," said Lee. "Probably not for sale, but for myself would be just fantastic."

New England School of Metalwork will be forging a snowflake sculpture Saturday from 1-7 pm at One Great Falls Plaza in Auburn during Winterfest. The sculpture will be auctioned off Sunday at 4 pm.

